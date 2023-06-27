Open Menu

'Govt Striving Hard For Country's Development'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is striving hard for the country's development and people's welfare.

This was stated by Senior Vice President of PML (N) Sillanwali Makhdoom Shah Kameer while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said the Pakistan Muslim Leauge-N always did politics of public service and strengthen the economy by creating business-friendly environment.

Shah Kameer said a mini motorway was being constructed in the district from Kot Momin passing through Sillanwali,Shaheenabad and other surrounding areas which would be linked to Shorkot motorway which would provide travel facility to people.

In tehsil Sillanwali, PML-N MNA Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti took remarkable steps for welfare of peopleand constructed carpet roads, establishment of girls colleges , provision of sui gas,waterand sanitation facilities to the masses,he added.

