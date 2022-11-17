UrduPoint.com

Govt Striving Hard For Improvement Of Energy Sector: Musadik

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik Thursday said the government was striving hard for improvement of the energy sector to provide people with affordable and sustainable energy

Addressing Thought Leaders Forum (TLF), he said, the government would encourage the agriculture sector to move toward sustainability. He said our vision of Pakistan was to energize the upward mobility of the people.

Acknowledging problems of demand and supply in the energy sector, the minister said the government was utilizing state-of-the-art means to overcome these issues.

"The government's vision of the energy sector is to energise the whole sector. Energise the poor and create the infrastructure that allows them upward social mobility," he said.

In his address, the minister said that the subsidies had hindered the growth of the energy sector infrastructure.

Productivity needed to be increased in both the public and private sectors through innovation and technology infusion.

Malik said, the major problems of the energy sector include availability, affordability, and fiscal sustainability. Therefore, building pipelines especially from Central Asia to Pakistan like TAPI was necessary, he added.

The minister also stressed working on indigenising gas exploration in the country to build capacity and focus on renewable sources of energy.

He further stated that Pakistan was soon aiming to announce its refining policy and was expected to attract an investment of 12 billion US Dollars to setup a world-class refinery.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General, ISSI in his welcome remarks highlighted the relevance of the topic chosen for discussion.

Earlier, Dr Talat Shabbir, Director China-Pakistan Study Centre, in his introductory remarks apprised the audience about the significance of TLF.

