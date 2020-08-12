UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving Hard For Provision Of Apartments To Needy Under PM's Vision

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:01 AM

Govt striving hard for provision of apartments to needy under PM's vision

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema on Tuesday said the ministry was striving hard for provision of residential apartments to the poor and needy under the Prime Minister's vision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema on Tuesday said the ministry was striving hard for provision of residential apartments to the poor and needy under the Prime Minister's vision.

Addressing the balloting ceremony of Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Residencia, Peshawar here, the minister said that the authority has received about 26,000 applications through such scheme.

The minister said that masses are more attracted to government schemes than private ones, adding the government has allocated quota of plots and apartments for federal and provincial employees.

Tariq Bashir said that the ministry has received around 26,815 applications for the 8,000 gray structure houses.

The PHA would publish the balloting results on its website.

More Stories From Pakistan

