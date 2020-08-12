Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema on Tuesday said the ministry was striving hard for provision of residential apartments to the poor and needy under the Prime Minister's vision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema on Tuesday said the ministry was striving hard for provision of residential apartments to the poor and needy under the Prime Minister's vision.

Addressing the balloting ceremony of Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Residencia, Peshawar here, the minister said that the authority has received about 26,000 applications through such scheme.

The minister said that masses are more attracted to government schemes than private ones, adding the government has allocated quota of plots and apartments for federal and provincial employees.

Tariq Bashir said that the ministry has received around 26,815 applications for the 8,000 gray structure houses.

The PHA would publish the balloting results on its website.