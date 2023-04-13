UrduPoint.com

Govt Striving Hard For Redressal Of Excesses Committed Against Journalists In PTI Tenure: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Govt striving hard for redressal of excesses committed against journalists in PTI tenure: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that during the past year, the incumbent government had strived hard for the redressal of the excesses committed by the past regime against the media persons.

She was speaking at the oathtaking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of the Jhang Press Club and Jhang Union of Journalists here.

The minister reiterated that the incumbent government fully believed in freedom of media and freedom of expression and was taking all possible steps for that purpose. On the contrary, she said the previous government had instituted numerous baseless cases against journalists during its tenure.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government had not taken any vindictive action against any journalist since coming to power in April last year, adding it was taking measures for the welfare of journalists and media workers.

She said that the Ministry of Information had organized training programmes to enhance the professional skills of journalists.

Taking a jibe at the PTI regime, the minister said that the dark period of four years was over now when programmes, columns and channels were shut down.

She expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers of Jhang Press Club would work for the welfare of the journalist community of the area.

The minister administered the oath to the 11-member body of Jhang Press Club, including its President Liaquat Ali Anjum and Secretary Khurram Saeed.



