Govt Striving Hard For Welfare Of Special Children: DC
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 09:54 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that the incumbent government was committed to the rehabilitation and welfare of individuals with special needs through ensuring maximum facilities for them
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that the incumbent government was committed to the rehabilitation and welfare of individuals with special needs through ensuring maximum facilities for them.
During his visit to the Special education Center Bosan Town on Monday, he said that the government was focused on upgrading all special educational institutions and also stressed the importance of equipping special children with the tools to become valuable members of society. He said that special funds would be allocated to enhance the development and integration of special children.
The DC highlighted the government's dedication to fostering an inclusive environment and assured continuous improvement in the services provided at special educational institutions.
He directed the concerned authorities to ensure exemplary facilities and efficient transportation services for the special children. He also toured classrooms and various departments within the center, where he received detailed briefings on ongoing activities and operations, and expressed satisfaction with the efforts being made to support the children.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment hosts inaugural Agricultural and Vete ..
Rainfall expected tomorrow
2nd Biannual Report on NFC award implementation laid in NA
Bilawal Bhutto lauds Govt's achievements in reducing child mortality rate in Sin ..
Woman killed, 7 including children injured in highway accident
NA passes resolution to express solidarity with victims of Los Angeles fire
Hamdan Foundation signs MoU with Arabian Gulf University
Protection of Journalists Bill to be presented in joint session of Parliament: ..
Peshawar Digital Fest 2025 to kick off at University of Agriculture
Warner, Williamson, Joseph and Mitchell to debut in HBL PSL 2025
Govt striving hard for welfare of special children: DC
Drug peddler held with narcotics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2nd Biannual Report on NFC award implementation laid in NA6 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto lauds Govt's achievements in reducing child mortality rate in Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 7 including children injured in highway accident6 minutes ago
-
NA passes resolution to express solidarity with victims of Los Angeles fire15 seconds ago
-
Protection of Journalists Bill to be presented in joint session of Parliament: Federal Minister for ..17 seconds ago
-
Govt striving hard for welfare of special children: DC20 seconds ago
-
Drug peddler held with narcotics21 seconds ago
-
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in Askari Tower attack case49 minutes ago
-
Sundas Foundation's thalassemia patients visit PA49 minutes ago
-
Rana Manan visits District Jail Sialkot49 minutes ago
-
CDA Staff Welfare Committee welcomes lease cancellation of F-6 petrol pump49 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Zafrullah Mengal1 hour ago