Govt striving hard for welfare of special children: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that the incumbent government was committed to the rehabilitation and welfare of individuals with special needs through ensuring maximum facilities for them.

During his visit to the Special education Center Bosan Town on Monday, he said that the government was focused on upgrading all special educational institutions and also stressed the importance of equipping special children with the tools to become valuable members of society. He said that special funds would be allocated to enhance the development and integration of special children.

The DC highlighted the government's dedication to fostering an inclusive environment and assured continuous improvement in the services provided at special educational institutions.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure exemplary facilities and efficient transportation services for the special children. He also toured classrooms and various departments within the center, where he received detailed briefings on ongoing activities and operations, and expressed satisfaction with the efforts being made to support the children.