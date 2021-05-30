UrduPoint.com
Govt Striving Hard To Address People's Problem: CM Aide

Muhammad Irfan 52 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Govt striving hard to address people's problem: CM Aide

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that the system has been reformed in accordance with the aspirations of the people and will continue to strive for development and prosperity.

He said this while addressing a function in Hangu Doaba district. The Special Assistant said that development and prosperity of the people is the utmost priority of the government and the promises that had been made would be fulfilled.

He said that development projects worth billions of rupees have been launched in PK-84.

He said that the people of Hangu district would soon feel a pleasant change after the completion of these projects. He said that these projects would be completed not for any particular individual or class but beyond any political affiliations.

Special Assistant Zahoor Shakir said that reforms are underway in other sectors including health and education, tourism and communication, forestry and environment, municipalities and police which will prove to be milestones in the development of all backward areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

