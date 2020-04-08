UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving Hard To Contain Epidemic Covid-19: Chairman Sanding Committee For Defense/ MNA Amjad Ali Khan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:54 PM

Govt striving hard to contain epidemic Covid-19: Chairman Sanding Committee for Defense/ MNA Amjad Ali Khan

Chairman Sanding Committee for Defense/ MNA Amjad Ali Khan was arranging precautionary and safety measurements aimed to combat epidemic Corona virus in all sectors indiscriminately

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Sanding Committee for Defense/ MNA Amjad Ali Khan was arranging precautionary and safety measurements aimed to combat epidemic Corona virus in all sectors indiscriminately.

Talking on the eve of opening sanitizer Walkthrough Gate at the entrance of Sabzi Mandi on Wednesday in Mianwali the Chairman Standing Committee said that governments were bringing all the resources to counter epidemic disease.

Amjad Ali Khan said that people will be intact from the danger of germs while passing through the sanitizer gate into the Vegetable Market.

He directed the traders (commission agents) for making the arrangements of soap for hand wash at their shops.

He further directed the traders for displaying mini penaflexs and banners regarding the awareness of COVID-19.

On this occasion Chairman Market Committee Muhammad Afzal Khan has assured the member parliament for acting upon the directions of government and district administration.

Related Topics

Parliament Mianwali Amjad Ali Afzal Khan Market All From Government Mini

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches Customs Inspector Safe Pass ..

7 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi for best treatment of Coro ..

1 minute ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Lithuania Ri ..

1 minute ago

Russia to See Impact of Self-Isolation Late Next W ..

1 minute ago

Syrian Forces Demine 4.4 Acres of Land Over Past 2 ..

1 minute ago

For mild virus cases, Moscow doctors are video-cal ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.