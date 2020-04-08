Govt striving hard to contain epidemic Covid-19: Chairman Sanding Committee for Defense/ MNA Amjad Ali Khan

Chairman Sanding Committee for Defense/ MNA Amjad Ali Khan was arranging precautionary and safety measurements aimed to combat epidemic Corona virus in all sectors indiscriminately

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Sanding Committee for Defense/ MNA Amjad Ali Khan was arranging precautionary and safety measurements aimed to combat epidemic Corona virus in all sectors indiscriminately.

Talking on the eve of opening sanitizer Walkthrough Gate at the entrance of Sabzi Mandi on Wednesday in Mianwali the Chairman Standing Committee said that governments were bringing all the resources to counter epidemic disease.

Amjad Ali Khan said that people will be intact from the danger of germs while passing through the sanitizer gate into the Vegetable Market.

He directed the traders (commission agents) for making the arrangements of soap for hand wash at their shops.

He further directed the traders for displaying mini penaflexs and banners regarding the awareness of COVID-19.

On this occasion Chairman Market Committee Muhammad Afzal Khan has assured the member parliament for acting upon the directions of government and district administration.