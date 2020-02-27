Govt striving hard to create recreational activities :Zartaj

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that the government was taking all measures to provide recreation to masses.

During inauguration of third day celebrations of "Mela Maweshian" here on Thursday, state minister said that the event would bring positive impact on public lives. She said that such kind of events were much needed for public to provide them platform for different activities. She expressed satisfaction on the event and lauded the event administration for making best arrangements.

Giving breifing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq told minister that seven-day "Mela Maweshian" has been organised by Provincial government to provide recreation to masses. He said that people have started sale and purchase of their animals during the event which increased the economical activities. He said that the "Mela Maweshian" has been organised after five years and a large number of people were attending it.

Later, State Minister on Climate Change Zartaj Gul distributed prizes among administration of the event and others.