UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving Hard To Create Recreational Activities :Zartaj

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt striving hard to create recreational activities :Zartaj

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that the government was taking all measures to provide recreation to masses.

During inauguration of third day celebrations of "Mela Maweshian" here on Thursday, state minister said that the event would bring positive impact on public lives. She said that such kind of events were much needed for public to provide them platform for different activities. She expressed satisfaction on the event and lauded the event administration for making best arrangements.

Giving breifing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq told minister that seven-day "Mela Maweshian" has been organised by Provincial government to provide recreation to masses. He said that people have started sale and purchase of their animals during the event which increased the economical activities. He said that the "Mela Maweshian" has been organised after five years and a large number of people were attending it.

Later, State Minister on Climate Change Zartaj Gul distributed prizes among administration of the event and others.

Related Topics

Sale Event All Government Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

2 minutes ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

47 minutes ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

47 minutes ago

8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 202 ..

47 minutes ago

EU to Launch Program to Monitor Economic Impact of ..

54 minutes ago

German Top Diplomat Urges UNSC to Enhance Efforts ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.