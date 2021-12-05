Govt striving hard to ensue best municipal services: Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Sunday that the provincial government was utilizing all possible resources to provide best municipal services to masses.

Inaugurating different development projects of streets and sewerage at Union Council No 40 here, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that maximum development and provision of basic facilities to masses was top priority of the government. He said"The government is ensuring all possible steps for welfare of the people." "Different mega projects have been started in the region by the government,"he added.

He said that nation has rejected the agenda of the opposition and added that nation stands by the PTI government which was the only option for their bright future.

He said that the previous government had focused their personal interest instead of public facilitation projects. He said that the corrupt mafia has nothing to do with public issues but their personal gains.

Nadeem Qureshi maintained that the PDM has been rejected by the people as everyone knew that they were trying to protect their corruption only.

He said that the projects would be completed with funds of over Rs 50 million which would help resolve sewerage and clean drinking water issues of the area.