Govt Striving Hard To Facilitate Masses: Minister

Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:43 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said the government was striving hard to facilitate the common man as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

She said this in a meeting with Station Commander Navy Lahore Commodore Naimatullah at the office of Primary and Secondary Healthcare department here.

She said that all resources were being utilized to control coronavirus pandemic. She said the government had distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among 5.2 million families in the province, adding that the Universal Health Coverage would also be provided to the masses in the province. Under the Prime Minister health initiative, government hospitals were being upgraded in important districts, she said.

The minister informed that seven Mother and Child Hospitals were being established in Punjab.

"The Prime Minister wants to provide the best possible health facilities to people in Punjab," she added. "We are trying to provide healthcare service to people at their doorstep in far areas," she said.

She said the only solution of the coronavirus was to follow the SOPs.

Station Commander Pakistan Navy Lahore Commodore Naimatullah appreciated the services of Dr Yasmin Rashid in controlling the coronavirus pandemic in Punjab.

The provincial Health Minister and Navy Commodore discussed the Corona Pandemic situation in Punjab. Commodore Naimatullah also presented a souvenir to the Minister Health on the occasion.

