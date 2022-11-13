UrduPoint.com

Govt Striving Hard To Facilitate Masses; MPA

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Govt striving hard to facilitate masses; MPA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the provincial government was utilizing all possible resources to provide maximum facilities to masses.

Inaugurating the construction work of road project from Samanabad to K-Block park Shah Rukan-e-Alam here Sunday, he said that it was the mission of the provincial government to provide all municipal services to the masses at their door steps adding that all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He said that different projects of sewerage and drainage were underway in the city of saints to resolve public issues.

Nadeem Qureshi said that efforts were being made for development and prosperity of the city without any discrimination. He urged all concerned departments to give their best in the projects of public facilitation adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

