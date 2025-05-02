Open Menu

Govt Striving Hard To Implement Minimum Wages: Sultana Shaheen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Govt striving hard to implement minimum wages: Sultana Shaheen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Sultana Shaheen, said that the provincial government was ensuring practical steps for implementation of the Punjab government’s decision regarding the minimum wage of Rs 37,000.

Speaking at a “Labour Day” gathering held at her residence, she stated that real steps were being taken to uplift the working class and eliminate their longstanding deprivations. She said that the incumbent government was fully utilizing its resources to resolve public issues and ensure economic relief for the masses.

The event was attended by prominent female party members including Rubina Shaheen, Tehmina Noor, Shabana Ajmal, Ainee, Neelo, Nayab, Aneela, Saima and many other party workers.

Sultana Shaheen, known for her ideological commitment to the party, reiterated her dedication to addressing both women’s issues and regional challenges. She pointed out that the economic stability of the country was beginning to show positive signs, largely due to efforts to curb inflation. She also urged the local administration to expedite the construction of Sher Shah Road, citing difficulties faced by commuters. She called on the district authorities and relevant institutions to enforce government-mandated wages, warning factory and mill owners against underpaying workers.

“Multan is, and will remain, a stronghold of the PML-N,” she maintained.

