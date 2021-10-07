UrduPoint.com

Govt Striving Hard To Improve Health Facilities, Says DC

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mosa Raza on Thursday said that the incumbent government was paying special focus on health sector to ensure maximum facilities for masses.

During his visit of Rural Health Centre (RHC) Baseera here, he said that government was striving to extend maximum health facilities for patients at the all-public hospitals.

He said that best medical facilities were being offered to citizens at the hospital while steps underway to bring more improvement in facilities.

He also inspected different wards of the RHC and directed officers concerned to improve cleanliness at the center.

He checked attendance of the staff and expressed satisfaction over presence of all hospital,staff and the health facilities being provided to the patients.



