UrduPoint.com

Govt Striving Hard To Improve Health Facilities, Says DC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

Govt striving hard to improve health facilities, says DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mosa Raza said on Monday that the government was paying special focus on health sector to ensure maximum facilities for masses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mosa Raza said on Monday that the government was paying special focus on health sector to ensure maximum facilities for masses.

During his visit of Rural Health Centre (RHC) Baseera here, he said that government is striving to provide maximum health facilities for patients at the all-public hospitals.

He said that best medical facilities were being offered to citizens at the hospital while steps underway to bring more improvement in facilities.

He also inspected different wards of the RHC and directed officers concerned to improve cleanliness at the center.

He checked attendance of the staff and expressed satisfaction over presence of all hospital staff and the health facilities being provided to the patients.

Related Topics

Visit All Government Best

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

1 hour ago
 69 more infects with dengue fever in RWP

69 more infects with dengue fever in RWP

3 minutes ago
 GB CS inaugurates HCSTC

GB CS inaugurates HCSTC

3 minutes ago
 'World's best' Woakes no longer unsung England her ..

'World's best' Woakes no longer unsung England hero

3 minutes ago
 No compromise on national security: Usman Dar

No compromise on national security: Usman Dar

3 minutes ago
 India v Namibia T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Namibia T20 World Cup scoreboard

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.