Govt striving hard to make country safe for all sports activities: Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ):Secretary Ministry of Interior Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan Tuesday said the government was striving hard to make the country safe for all kind of sports activities.

He said this during a meeting with representatives of Cricket Australia along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) who visited Ministry of Interior to review the security situation in Pakistan, said a press release.

Azam Suleman briefed the delegation about the internal security situation of the country.

Australian cricket team was tentatively scheduled to visit Pakistan in year 2020-21.

Additional Secretary-1 and Spokesperson of Ministry of Interior, Abdul Aziz Uqaili gave detailed presentation about the over security situation in the country.

The delegation was told that international cricket had restored in the country due to measures taken by the present government to eradicate terrorism.