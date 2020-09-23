UrduPoint.com
'Govt Striving Hard To Promote Business Activities'

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:50 PM

'Govt striving hard to promote business activities'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer on Wednesday said the government was striving hard to promote business activities in the country.

Addressing a ceremony of cheques distribtion organized by Akhuwat ,NGO, for provision of interest-free loans to the poor , he said.

The PTI government had also launched Kamyab Jawan Programme so that the youth could start their own businesses, he said and appreciated efforts of Akhuwwat.

Later, Malik Nawab distributed cheques of Rs 4 million among 200 deservingpeople of Jaranwala.

More Stories From Pakistan

