UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving Hard To Provide Maximum Relief To Masses: Advisor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:33 PM

Govt striving hard to provide maximum relief to masses: Advisor

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism and Horticulture Asif Mehmood on Tuesday said the government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to the masses and in this connection Sahulat Bazaars were being set up across the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism and Horticulture Asif Mehmood on Tuesday said the government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to the masses and in this connection Sahulat Bazaars were being set up across the province.

Inaugurating a Children library at Jinnah Garden here, he said that due to loot and plunder of previous rulers, the country was facing multifaceted crises. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were committed to overcome these crises, he added.

He said the government had evolved a comprehensive strategy to save people from price hike and in this connection, Sahulat Bazaars were being established which would help provide daily use commodities to the common people at controlled rates.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab had assigned tasks to all ministers and advisors and directed them to take action against hoarders and profiteers so that artificial price hike could be stopped.

He appreciated the efforts of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and said the PHA had established a state-of-the-art Children Library at Jinnah Garden which would provide recreational as well as entertainment facilities to the children.

Chairman PHA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar said the PHA had evolved a comprehensive strategy to promote healthy culture besides converting Faisalabad into a lush green metropolis.

Earlier, the Advisor inaugurated the Children Library by cutting ribbon whereas Director General PHA Asima Ejaz Cheema, President Anjuman Tajiran Khawaja Shahid Razzaq and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Price Anjuman All From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

49 minutes ago

AED30,000 fine for private tutoring in homes for f ..

49 minutes ago

Chinese enterprises should invest in Pakistan's SE ..

1 minute ago

Rally held to mark International day for older cit ..

1 minute ago

Anti-drug awareness seminar held in University of ..

1 minute ago

AC grants more time to NAB to file reference again ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.