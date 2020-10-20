Govt striving hard to provide maximum relief to masses: Advisor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism and Horticulture Asif Mehmood on Tuesday said the government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to the masses and in this connection Sahulat Bazaars were being set up across the province.

Inaugurating a Children library at Jinnah Garden here, he said that due to loot and plunder of previous rulers, the country was facing multifaceted crises. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were committed to overcome these crises, he added.

He said the government had evolved a comprehensive strategy to save people from price hike and in this connection, Sahulat Bazaars were being established which would help provide daily use commodities to the common people at controlled rates.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab had assigned tasks to all ministers and advisors and directed them to take action against hoarders and profiteers so that artificial price hike could be stopped.

He appreciated the efforts of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and said the PHA had established a state-of-the-art Children Library at Jinnah Garden which would provide recreational as well as entertainment facilities to the children.

Chairman PHA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar said the PHA had evolved a comprehensive strategy to promote healthy culture besides converting Faisalabad into a lush green metropolis.

Earlier, the Advisor inaugurated the Children Library by cutting ribbon whereas Director General PHA Asima Ejaz Cheema, President Anjuman Tajiran Khawaja Shahid Razzaq and others were also present on the occasion.