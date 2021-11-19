UrduPoint.com

Govt Striving Hard To Provide Relief To People:MNA

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:50 PM

Member of National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chaudhary Amir Sultan Cheema said the government was striving hard to facilitate the common man as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

He expressed these views while inaugurating Sui Gas connections at Chak 138 SB here on Friday.

He said that the development work and supply of sui gas was ongoing in the constituency."Insha Allah, the people will get sufficient relief owing to government's efforts",he added.

District General Secretary PTI Imran Mehdi Gujjar,Tehsil President PTI Salanwali Sultan Sikandar Bhatti, Asim Gujjar besides a large number of people were present on the occasion.

