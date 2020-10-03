Govt striving hard to raise living standard of people under poverty line: MD PBM

Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait ul Maal (PBM) Aon Abbas Bappi on Saturday said that incumbent government was striving hard to raise living standard of the people living under poverty line

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait ul Maal (PBM) Aon Abbas Bappi on Saturday said that incumbent government was striving hard to raise living standard of the people living under poverty line.

Different initiatives under Ehsaas Programme are launched for economic uplift of the deserving persons in the country.

Aon Abbas Bappi expressed these remarks in a ceremony for provision of assistive devices (hearing aids) to differently abled persons at Dar ul Sakoon, held under auspices of "Taray Zameen Par" Trust, here.

He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to develop country on pattern of "Riaysat-e-Pakistan" as the State of Madina had helped its poor masses and improved their living standards.

In order to fulfil PM's dream, Pakistan Bait ul Maal was taking many steps in that direction, he added.

Huge amounts are being spent on treatment of the poor persons involved in different fatal diseases.

Similarly, PBM is also offering financial assistance in economic revival of the poor, provision of assistive devices to special persons, transplantation of artificial organs, patronage of orphan kids, eradication of child labour, skilled education and some others.

Bappi observed that PBM introduced 160 schools and women empowerment centres, wherein women underwent vocational training. PBM was also offering interest free loans to the skilled women he maintained adding that five shelter homes were established in Islamabad and similarly, the government was planning to expand range of shelter homes across the country.

In order to ensure transparency in PBM affairs, it introduced application, from where, an applicant could track status of its application. He appreciated working of Taray Zameen Par Trust and stated that such organizations could help bring betterment in society.

The MD also distributed hearing aids among deaf persons. Chief Executive Officer Taray Zameen Par Trust Fadia Kashif and officials of PBM were also present in the ceremony.