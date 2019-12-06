UrduPoint.com
Govt Striving Hard To Resolve All Matters In Peaceful Manners: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 's leader and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab on Friday expressed that the government was striving hard to resolve the national and political matters peacefully despite facing the numerous hurdles from opposition.

Talking to a private news channel, Kanwal said appointment of new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was delayed due to opposition as the opposition showed non-serious behavior and used tactics to delay the matter.

Responding to a question regarding funding case she said " Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a non-corrupt party and determined to eliminate the corruption from the country that is why its courageous leadership is not afraid of anything ", she responded to a question regarding PTI's funding case.

She said under the dynamic leadership PTI striving hard to uplift the common man as lower-income class was facing hardships for many years that must be addressed.

She further said when PTI came into power the national economy was at its ailing condition, adding, Prime Minister was making efforts and taking all possible steps to strengthen the economy.

