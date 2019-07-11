UrduPoint.com
Govt Striving Hard To Revamp Pakistan Railways: Shafqat Mehmood

Thu 11th July 2019

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving hard to revamp the Pakistan Railways as massive corruption had been done in the department during previous regimes

The work was underway to streamline the railways system from Karachi to Khyber, he said talking to a private news channel.

The work was underway to streamline the railways system from Karachi to Khyber, he said talking to a private news channel.

Expressing grief over the loss of precious lives and injuries in trains' collision occurred near Sadiqabad, the minister said such incidents were occurring due to the bad signal system but not due to the railway track.

Shafqat said no investment had been made in the Railways by the previous regimes, but the PTI government was fully focusing on streamlining the affairs of state institutions to make them profitable.

Replying to a question, the minister said the PTI government had adopted austerity measures to save the national wealth while Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the United States would stay at the house of Pakistani ambassador in Washington.

He said Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif as president and prime minister respectively had spent billions of rupees from the public exchequers on their private visits to different foreign countries. The previous rules had looted the national wealth ruthlessly and left the huge burden of loans on the country, he added.

Replying to another question, he said the PTI senators would fully support Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

