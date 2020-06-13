Govt striving hard to stop spread of coronavirus, combating challenges of poverty, unemployment: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that the government was striving hard to stop spread of coronavirus and combating challenges of poverty, hunger and unemployment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that the government was striving hard to stop spread of coronavirus and combating challenges of poverty, hunger and unemployment.

The challenge of COVID-19 paralysed routine life's activities, he said adding that they would overcome the challenge with cooperation of youth.

He was addressing the Tiger Force, belonging to nine different union councils of his constituency NA-156. He thanked youngsters for joining Tiger Force with passion to serve the masses in this difficult time.

There were evidences in country's history that whenever it faced any difficult situation, the youngsters performed their vital role by serving masses, Qureshi remarked.

Foreign Minister observed that they as a nation, were passing through difficult phase. He, however, added that they would overcome difficult situation with cooperation of the youth. "We are doing efforts to stop spread of coronavirus along with combating challenges of hunger, poverty and unemployment", stated Qureshi.

Despite shortage of resources due to pandemic COVID-19, Prime Minister Imran Khan did not impose any new tax in the budget so that the poor should not suffer from any extra burden.

Qureshi lauded passion of youth and stated that they were fortunate youngsters as they were serving the people in difficult time. He assured them of all possible support and cooperation in service towards the masses.