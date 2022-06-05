UrduPoint.com

Govt Striving Hard To Take Economy Out Of Crisis; Mehdi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Govt striving hard to take economy out of crisis; Mehdi

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The incumbent government was taking all possible steps to secure the state from default and steps were still under way in this regard. This was said by Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee for Science and Technology Syed Sajjed Mehdi Aaleem while he was talking to APP at the residence of MML-N MPA Mian Irfan Aqeel here Sunday. He said that previous government destroyed the national economy after signing agreements with the International Monitory Fund (IMF). He said that when Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz-N along with its allies came into power, it was the worst time to govern because past government ruined the economy after taking huge loan from the global financial forums on high interest rates.

The Chairman Standing Committee said that putting the country's economy back on track in such circumstances was a big challenge for the present government. Mehdi said that we accepted the challenge under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif. He hoped that the incumbent government would ensure to strengthen the economy.

