Govt striving to achieve climate goals: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Musadik Masood Malik has emphasized the critical role of green skills in shaping Pakistan’s sustainable future.

In his keynote address at the National Stakeholder Consultation on Green Skills Development held here on Thursday, he reaffirmed his government’s commitment to equipping Pakistan’s workforce for a just and resilient green transition.

Malik said, “The opportunity before us is not just about transitioning to a green economy but it is about reshaping the future of work in Pakistan."

He said, "It is about empowering our people to become architects of resilience and prosperity.”

Musadik Malik said that Pakistan stands at the cusp of a historic transformation and there is urgent need to invest in the skills and competencies essential for a sustainable, low-carbon economy.

“The opportunity before us is not just about transitioning to a green economy—it is about reshaping the future of work in Pakistan,” he said.

He said, "We must ensure that no one, especially the vulnerable, is left behind."

He said that while the climate crisis continues to pose challenges to ecosystems, livelihoods and economic stability, green transformation and climate resilience building programmes and projects must be people-centered, participatory and just.

“With Pakistan’s green transition already underway across energy, agriculture, and urban development, he highlighted that success will depend on deliberate investment in building green competencies across the workforce,” he said.

He said that the climate change and environmental coordination ministry is spearheading climate action through the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), National Adaptation Plan and the forthcoming Long Term Low-Emissions Development Strategy, all of which embed human development and green employment at their core.

From sustainable agriculture to clean energy and circular economy innovations, the rise of green jobs is a cornerstone of this transition, he added.

“Skills are the Currency of the future and stronger collaboration between education systems, training institutions, businesses, and policymakers.

Without urgent action to equip youth, women, and workers with green skills, Pakistan risks widening inequalities and missing the economic dividends of a low-carbon future,he said.

The minister also acknowledged the enduring partnership of the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), which has played a key role in advancing green livelihoods, youth climate initiatives, and digital skilling programs across provinces.

He shared his vision of the GreenTech Hub—a national platform that would be employed to catalyze innovation, entrepreneurship, and green job creation.

He also positioned Pakistan as a potential champion for global green skills initiatives at upcoming international climate forums such as COP29 and COP30.

He said there is the need for robust data, cross-ministerial alignment, and deep coordination with the private sector to shape a resilient and inclusive workforce.

“We are not preparing for an ordinary future but we are preparing for a future where the wellbeing of our people and the health of our planet are inseparable.”

“Skills are the currency of the future. If we do not act now, we risk widening inequality and delaying our climate goals,” he said.