Open Menu

Govt. Striving To Achieve Economic Stability: DPM Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Govt. striving to achieve economic stability: DPM Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that the government was striving to achieve economic stability and declared that soon Pakistan would be among the strongest economies of the world.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Urs of Hazrat Syed Abdul Latif Kazmi knwon as Bari Imam (RA), the deputy prime minister said that during the year 2017, Pakistan was becoming an economic power but the journey was derailed.

He said that they were still working to transform Pakistan into a robust economic power and expressed the optimism that the country would be soon included in G20 club as a rapid economic change was on the horizons.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and said that they wanted a country as envisioned by its founding fathers.

Dar also felicitated the devotees/zaireen and visitors on Urs and announced that the second extension project on Darbar would be expedited.

He also appreciated the local administration and the caretakers for making arrangements for Urs.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister participated in the annual Urs of Hazrat Syed Abdul Latif Kazmi known as Bari Imam (RA) and the traditional change of chador, draped over the shrine.

He prayed for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan and inquired about the arrangements for the Zaireen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Ishaq Dar Bari Progress 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

8 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

8 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

8 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

8 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

8 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

8 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

8 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

8 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

8 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

8 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

8 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan