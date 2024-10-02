Govt Striving To Address Public Problems In Balochistan: Sardar Khetran
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Wednesday said that the provincial government is trying to address the problems being faced by the people in respective areas of the province.
He expressed these views while talking to various delegations called on him at his office.
The Minister said that the welfare and development of the people is the priority of the provincial government saying that this is the right of our people which we would definitely take and spend on the welfare and development of the people.
The Provincial Minister contacted Managing Director (MD) WASA telephone and ordered him to take emergency measures for the immediate adhoc relief allowance of the employees.
He said that in the face of rising inflation, salary increase is the right of the employees for which all their legitimate rights would be given.
