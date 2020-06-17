UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving To Bring Back 0.2 M Stranded Pakistanis Abroad: Zulfi Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:40 PM

Govt striving to bring back 0.2 m stranded Pakistanis abroad: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday said the government was striving to bring back 0.2 million Pakistanis stranded in different countries of the world.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had directed that those Pakistanis who were stranded in other countries must be brought back during the last day meeting and all the provinces had showed consensus on the matter.

He said it was not possible for the government to conduct PCR tests for coronavirus of every stranded Pakistani at the airports but those who had symptoms of the deadly virus must be tested.

He said those who had not any symptom, they would be sent to their homes and they could be self-quarantined themselves for 14 days.

He said those overseas Pakistanis who had some symptoms, they must avoid traveling these days.

Replying to a question, he said the government was facing some difficulties regarding bringing back the stranded Pakistanis due to travel restrictions of some countries.

Bukhari said the prime minister had sent almost one million Pakistanis to other countries for employment purposes during the ongoing tenure of the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World All Government Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

2 hours ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

2 hours ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

3 hours ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

3 hours ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

3 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.