Govt striving to bring back 0.2 m stranded Pakistanis abroad: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday said the government was striving to bring back 0.2 million Pakistanis stranded in different countries of the world.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had directed that those Pakistanis who were stranded in other countries must be brought back during the last day meeting and all the provinces had showed consensus on the matter.

He said it was not possible for the government to conduct PCR tests for coronavirus of every stranded Pakistani at the airports but those who had symptoms of the deadly virus must be tested.

He said those who had not any symptom, they would be sent to their homes and they could be self-quarantined themselves for 14 days.

He said those overseas Pakistanis who had some symptoms, they must avoid traveling these days.

Replying to a question, he said the government was facing some difficulties regarding bringing back the stranded Pakistanis due to travel restrictions of some countries.

Bukhari said the prime minister had sent almost one million Pakistanis to other countries for employment purposes during the ongoing tenure of the government.