Govt striving to combat Covid-19 related challenges: Jakhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf MNA Malik Naiz Ahmad Jakhar on Monday expressed optimism that his government is striving hard to combat Covid-19 related challenges in the country.

Talking to APP, the MNA said that his government and people are on the same page to end Covid-19 by adopting good health policies and care of people.

He said the govt has given relief in the budget to masses and they are happy with the pro-people policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said PM Khan is a committed leader and thus resolving problems faced by the backwards areas and its people successfully.

Replying to a question, he said people of South Punjab are already supporting the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.