UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving To Combat Covid-19 Related Challenges: Jakhar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Govt striving to combat Covid-19 related challenges: Jakhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf MNA Malik Naiz Ahmad Jakhar on Monday expressed optimism that his government is striving hard to combat Covid-19 related challenges in the country.

Talking to APP, the MNA said that his government and people are on the same page to end Covid-19 by adopting good health policies and care of people.

He said the govt has given relief in the budget to masses and they are happy with the pro-people policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said PM Khan is a committed leader and thus resolving problems faced by the backwards areas and its people successfully.

Replying to a question, he said people of South Punjab are already supporting the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Budget Same Government

Recent Stories

Successful launch of Hope Probe reflects vision of ..

1 minute ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; a milestone in UAE’s hist ..

1 hour ago

Electricity tariff should not be increased for Kar ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Cricket Team’s practice for upcoming En ..

1 hour ago

As China counts down to its own Mars mission, I am ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; is a turning point in era o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.