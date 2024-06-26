Govt Striving To Combat Drug Trafficking, Abuse: CM
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is following a comprehensive strategy to curb drug trafficking and their abuse.
In her message on World Anti-Drugs Day, the CM said that drug abuse destroys lives and families and “We must unite to fight this menace. Today we reiterate our commitment to a drug-free Punjab for better future of our youth.”
The CM appealed to all citizens to spread awareness and help those fighting against addiction, saying that education and awareness are key to preventing drug abuse. She said law enforcement agencies have been ordered to act indiscriminately against drug trafficking networks.
She added war against drugs requires a collective effort, with every citizen actively participating in the cause.
The chief minister said in solidarity with drug victims and their families,“You are not alone in this battle.” She added strengthening community relationships and support systems is essential to preventing drug addiction among our youth.
“Let's pledge to create a safe environment for our children, free from the dangers of drugs” she vowed. “The public's health and safety are paramount, we are committed to providing resources and support for the war on drugs” she asserted.
Recent Stories
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four killed, 5 injured in Bashu, Skardu accident23 seconds ago
-
Security forces bust terrorist network in Balochistan, arrests TTP's commanders26 seconds ago
-
FCCI holds walk on drug abuse day32 seconds ago
-
NCRC, French embassy join hands to combat child labour, abuse, boost school enrollment46 seconds ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program51 seconds ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in traffic accident54 seconds ago
-
CM visits PDMA, orders preparations to deal with possible floods11 minutes ago
-
Deputy Director Livestock Tharparkar advises close coordination with livestock owners ahead of expec ..11 minutes ago
-
Three killed, nine injured in road accident11 minutes ago
-
Thieves gang busted, cattle recovered11 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader welcomes operation Azm-e-Istehkam to eradicate terrorism21 minutes ago
-
Man crushed to death, another injured in road mishap21 minutes ago