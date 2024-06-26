Govt striving to combat drug trafficking, abuse: CM

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is following a comprehensive strategy to curb drug trafficking and their abuse.

In her message on World Anti-Drugs Day, the CM said that drug abuse destroys lives and families and “We must unite to fight this menace. Today we reiterate our commitment to a drug-free Punjab for better future of our youth.”

The CM appealed to all citizens to spread awareness and help those fighting against addiction, saying that education and awareness are key to preventing drug abuse. She said law enforcement agencies have been ordered to act indiscriminately against drug trafficking networks.

She added war against drugs requires a collective effort, with every citizen actively participating in the cause.

The chief minister said in solidarity with drug victims and their families,“You are not alone in this battle.” She added strengthening community relationships and support systems is essential to preventing drug addiction among our youth.

“Let's pledge to create a safe environment for our children, free from the dangers of drugs” she vowed. “The public's health and safety are paramount, we are committed to providing resources and support for the war on drugs” she asserted.

