Govt striving to combat smog, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the Punjab government has implemented crucial measures to reduce the rising smog and air pollution in Lahore.

Addressing in the Punjab Assembly, she announced that 11 areas in Lahore have been designated as smog hot-spots, with Shimla Hill being the most affected. A "Green Lockdown" will be enforced in these areas starting tomorrow, with an official notification issued, she added.

She said that under the Green Lockdown, all construction activities within one-kilometer radius of Shimla Hill and surrounding areas will be strictly prohibited, and the use of commercial generators will be banned. Chingchi rickshaws will be restricted from these zones, and open barbecue activities will be prohibited after 8 p.m. Heavy transport vehicles will also be restricted, and 50 percent of office employees will work from home, she added.

She also shared that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has made a revolutionary decision to create a green ring around the city using modern technology. Under the Lahore Green Master Plan, a “wall of trees” will be established to curb carbon emissions and increase oxygen levels, she said, adding that every tree will be geo-tagged, and afforestation efforts in industrial areas will be increased.

According to the Senior Provincial Minister, cooperation with industries will be prioritized to expand tree plantations in industrial zones, and educational institutions and students will participate as part of a “Green Force” initiative, particularly during the three-month smog season.

She said, "The Punjab Government's 'Operation Clean-Up' against environmental violations is underway, with two factories sealed and fines totaling 200,000 rupees imposed for causing pollution. Additionally, three brick kilns and four plastic melting plants have been demolished. Several food outlets in Model Town were sealed due to smoke emissions. Trolleys carrying sand and soil have been instructed to use covers, reducing dust on roads. Efforts against plastic bags are progressing quickly. Actions have also been taken against polluting vehicles, with 296 vehicles fined, penalties amounting to Rs.592,000 and 102 vehicles impounded."

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that under the Chief Minister’s directive, 30 electric buses will be introduced in Lahore along with e-bikes. She has appealed to the public to support the fight against smog and report violations by calling 1373.