UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving To Connect Research With Industry: Ch. Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Govt striving to connect research with industry: Ch. Fawad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that to reap the full benefits of researches, the government was striving to connect the research with industry.

Addressing as a chief guest in an inaugural session of "Affordable Low Cost Model Home" via video link at the NED University of Engineering and Technology, the federal minister said that since he took over the Ministry of Science and Technology he had focused on ensuring practical use of research.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said to establish affordable structures for the needy people, the government made efforts to link the academia with the industry and to bring all the stakeholders on same platform.

Addressing the event, Chairman PM Housing Task Force Zaigham Rizvi emphasized upon the active role of academia. He said no country had grown without active role of academia.

He expressed his gratitude that around 28 universities had joined hands with the government for research on low cost material and technology.

Zaigham Rizvi said that the government was determined to achieve the target of provision of affordable housing units to needy people of the country.

Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt. General (Retd.) Chairman Anwar Ali Hyder, NED University Vice Chancellor Dr. Sarosh H. Lodhi and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Same Anwar Ali University Of Engineering And Technology Event All Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical tortu ..

29 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting ..

31 minutes ago

PVMC conducts online session on veterinary science ..

31 minutes ago

FC inaugurates water filtration plant

34 minutes ago

‘Why Fawad Alam not selected earlier by Karachi- ..

47 minutes ago

Russian Businessman Rotenberg Says 'Palace' in Gel ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.