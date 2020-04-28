Govt striving to contain coronavirus further spread: Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, was also striving to contain further spread of coronavirus in the country.

Expressing these views in a private news channel programmes, Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer said that despite meager financial and medical resources, the government was making best possible efforts to overcome this global challenge.

There was vacuum in the health and education sectors and government was struggling to bridge this gap with better management. The minister said that after the 18th Amendment, the subject of health and education was being handled by the provincial governments.

Commenting on making some changes in 18th and 19th Amendment by PTI government, he said the direction of the previous governments for passing 18th Amendment was correct, but there were some lacuna, which need to be reviewed with consultation of the political parties. About the will of the Prime Minister on resolving the issues of poverty, unemployment and economy, he said Imran Khan had full determination and commitment to streamline the system.

Asad Umer said space being observed in the field of health and education would be filled with better strategy and policy. About lack of coordination, he said all the representatives of the provincial governments had been participating in the meetings of NCOC.

About shuffle in the Information Ministry, he said Iman Khan having enlightened vision, had chosen intellectual personalities as Senator Shibli Faraz and Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

He said old workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had welcomed Senator Shibli Faraz for new assignment in the Information Ministry. About Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, he said that the person had a credit to set foundation of the modern Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). He said Asim Saleem Bajwa was a competent person and well aware about media related work.