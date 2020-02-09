Govt striving to control artificial inflation: Usman Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said the government was striving to control artificial inflation and was taking solid steps in this regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said some mafias had created artificial crisis of wheat and sugar but the government was taking actions against them.

He said those involved in creating this crisis would not escape from the law, adding the government had started crackdown against such mafias as the prime minister was against every type of mafia.

Usman Dar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was fully committed to fulfill its promises made with the people during the general elections.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz ( PML-N) was responsible for current situation of the country because they had artificially controlled Dollar price during their tenure.

The government had started several welfare programmes for the improving life standards of common people including Ehsas Kafaalat, Health Cards scheme and Kamyab Jawan and thousands of youth would get benefits through these programmes, he added.

He expressed hope that people would soon get positive results and fruits of the economic measures taken by the incumbent government.

