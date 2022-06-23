Govt striving to control inflation to facilitate masses: Naeem

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Thursday said that the central government was striving seriously to control inflation to facilitate the masses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Thursday said that the central government was striving seriously to control inflation to facilitate the masses.

Talking to APP, he said that the inflation would be reduced significantly and the country will be saved from bankruptcy after the success of the Federal government's negotiations with the IMF.

He said that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was working day and night to take the country out of the crisis and put it on the path of durable development.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that PML-N was the largest political party in the country which had the potential to get the country out of the current economic crisis.

Imran Niazi and his team brought the country to the verge of disaster in four and a half years, he said and added if the federal government did not increase the prices of petroleum products, the country would be in danger of going bankrupt.

He said that Imran Khan and his gang had done irreparable damage to the country but the PML-N leadership was trying to steer it in the right direction.