Govt striving to create welfare society: Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday said the government was working to create a welfare society and the cooperation of scholars in this regard was very important.

He said this while talking to a 7-member delegation of Jamia Arabia Owais Qarni at the Governor House here.

On this occasion, Governor Sindh said that islam teaches tolerance, and mutual cooperation and the scholars should spread the real message of Islam.

They discussed the importance of madrasas, mutual harmony, their role in promoting brotherhood and other issues.

The delegation assured the Governor of Sindh that Ulema will continue to cooperate in establishing a welfare society.