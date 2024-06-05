Govt Striving To Develop Livestock Dept On Modern Lines: Bakht Kakar
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 08:28 PM
Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Wednesday said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti was trying hard to develop the livestock sector on modern line
He said that the Livestock Department was the backbone of the province's economy.
He expressed these views while talking to media personnel.
He said that most of the people in our province were directly and indirectly related to cattle rearing and shepherding.
Livestock sector is playing a key role in the economy of the province and providing employment to the youth, he said and adding that most of the families in the province depended on it as a source of income and food.
He said that Balochistan was known for its fertile pastures with pleasant climate which were very suitable for animals.
Bakht Muhammad Kakar further said that Balochistan was home to many breeds of cows, sheep and goats and Balochistan was often referred to as the "livestock hub" of Pakistan.
The areas of Balochistan's rugged terrain and dry climate make it suitable for nomadic shepherds and herdsmen and many communities have mastered the breeding and rearing of livestock over generations which play a central role in the province and economy, he maintained.
