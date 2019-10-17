UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving To Eliminate Poverty: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary On Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:28 PM

Govt striving to eliminate poverty: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Thursday said government was striving hard to uplift the common man as this lower-income class was being facing hardships from many years that must be addressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Thursday said government was striving hard to uplift the common man as this lower-income class was being facing hardships from many years that must be addressed.

Talking to a private news channel she said when PTI came into power the national economy was at its ailing condition, adding, Prime Minister was making efforts and taking all possible steps to strengthen the economy.

She said at this crucial time when globe was looking towards burning issue of Kashmir and the country was facing a number of national issues the opposition parties were busy in political point scoring and wasting their energies on non-issues.

She asked the opposition parties to leave their personal goals behind and come forward for welfare of the masses, as a politician could not be succeeded without the support of the nation.

"That day is not far when the country will be cleaned of corruption menace and the dream of Khan of prosperous Pakistan will be true in near future", she remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Man All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Man decorates car for Royal couple

10 minutes ago

NATO cannot 'make it' without Turkey

6 minutes ago

2 Kg Hashish seized, 13 arrested in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

NAB arrests Akram Durrani's co accused in illegal ..

6 minutes ago

SFA denies false news on social media

6 minutes ago

Indian troops are in Kashmir to terrorize people, ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.