Govt striving to eliminate poverty: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Thursday said government was striving hard to uplift the common man as this lower-income class was being facing hardships from many years that must be addressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Thursday said government was striving hard to uplift the common man as this lower-income class was being facing hardships from many years that must be addressed.

Talking to a private news channel she said when PTI came into power the national economy was at its ailing condition, adding, Prime Minister was making efforts and taking all possible steps to strengthen the economy.

She said at this crucial time when globe was looking towards burning issue of Kashmir and the country was facing a number of national issues the opposition parties were busy in political point scoring and wasting their energies on non-issues.

She asked the opposition parties to leave their personal goals behind and come forward for welfare of the masses, as a politician could not be succeeded without the support of the nation.

"That day is not far when the country will be cleaned of corruption menace and the dream of Khan of prosperous Pakistan will be true in near future", she remarked.