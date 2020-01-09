Govt striving to ensure maximum facilities to people : Usman Dar

(@imziishan)

PM's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Thursday said the PTI government was committed to providing maximum facilities to people without any discrimination

Addressing the party workers at Jinnah House, he said that PM Imran Khan had introduced "Kamyab Jawan" programme in order to end unemployment and empower youth of the country.

Under the "Kamyab Jawan" programme, he said the government would provide technical training to youth, besides providing loans and 1 million jobs to youth.

He said the PTI government was working on improving infrastructure in the country.

He said that economic condition of the country was improving rapidly under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.