Govt Striving To Ensure Maximum Facilities To People : Usman Dar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:29 PM

Govt striving to ensure maximum facilities to people : Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :PM's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Thursday said the PTI government was committed to providing maximum facilities to people without any discrimination.

Addressing the party workers at Jinnah House, he said that PM Imran Khan had introduced "Kamyab Jawan" programme in order to end unemployment and empower youth of the country.

Under the "Kamyab Jawan" programme, he said the government would provide technical training to youth, besides providing loans and 1 million jobs to youth.

He said the PTI government was working on improving infrastructure in the country.

He said that economic condition of the country was improving rapidly under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

