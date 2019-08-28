UrduPoint.com
Govt. Striving To Ensure Peace In Moharram: Kamran Bangash

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:21 PM

Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash here on Wednesday said that provincial government is striving to maintain religious harmony and peace across the province during Moharramul Haram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash here on Wednesday said that provincial government is striving to maintain religious harmony and peace across the province during Moharramul Haram.

Talking with delegation of Moharram Committee and leaders of Imamia Jirga at his office, Kamran Bangash said that the government has devised a comprehensive plan with consultation of other stakeholders to ensure peace in Moharram.

He said that it is the right of every human to observe his religious rituals, adding state is responsible to ensure them favorable environment to follow their religious obligations.

He clarified that PTI government has never compromised on security in the past and would always protect each and every citizen in future.

Bangash said that provincial government was finalizing all arrangements for Moharram and directives have been issued to police, district administration and other organizations to work in coordination for averting any untoward incident till final procession of Moharram.

Kamran Bangash also discussed matters pertaining to fire brigade and directed concerned quarters to remain active during ten days of Moharram.

More Stories From Pakistan

