Govt Striving To Ensure Provision Of Higher Education To Students In Province: Governor

Tue 24th August 2021

Govt striving to ensure provision of higher education to students in province: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Tuesday said the present government was taking special measures to ensure provision of higher education to students in the province.

He said the government was taking solid measures for provision of every possible facility to the students of remote areas.

The Governor was talking to a delegation of District Pishin led by Syed Liaquat Agha, former Member Provincial Assembly here at the Governor House.

The delegation apprised the Governor of the difficulties of University Campus in Pishin District.

The delegation also demanded that the university campus should be further strengthened and new classrooms should be constructed.

The Governor assured the delegation of his possible cooperation.

