Govt striving to ensure timely completion of ongoing schemes for welfare of Public: Jam Kamal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday said incumbent government was striving to ensure timely completion of ongoing and pending development schemes with standard for welfare of public and interest of province.

He said in this regard, Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) has been mobilized to ensure management of financial and quality of development projects and it performed best despite the limited resources in province, saying the CMIT's funding and human resources needs would be fulfilled on a priority basis.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review performance of the CMIT and its affairs.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan said government had allocated hefty funds for development schemes and it was the responsibility of regime to make the proper and timely use of these resources for public, adding that it has been observed in the past that growth projects had not been completed due to improper utilization of resources which were only completed in shape of paper documents and the projects did not exist on earth.

"Current provincial government is striving to ensure timely completion of ongoing and pending development projects with standard and timely conclusion of growth plans was essential for ensuring good governance", he said saying that for this context, monitoring mechanism has been established for protection of public resources which were assets of masses.

Chairman of CMIT Sajjad Ahmed Bhata briefed the meeting and told that about 1022 grow projects of 2019-18 had been investigated during inspecting in which 890 flaws schemes were identified after completion of them inquiry while 132 officers were recommended to take action against them under Volition Beda Act.

505 progress schemes of 2019-20 were inspected in which 143 defects had been found during the process and recommendations were submitted against 44 officers under Volition Beda Act.

161 complaints received which were sent to relevant departments for further legal processes, the Chairman of CMIT said the meeting.

The Chairman CMIT said that the department's future plans would increase the efficiency of real time inspection of development projects and Inspection Department's Rules of business is included in amendments and legislation.

The Chief Minister was also briefed on the performance of the Chief Minister's Delivery Unit, which included monitoring of e-filing systems, file tracking system implementation and development projects, informed the meeting that recruitment process under the CMDU, Human Resource Management , ACR, development portals are being developed which will computerize all the government system, the issuance of domicile and local certificates is also being computerized and in the first phase, it has been launched in Lasbela District.

The Chief Minister directed that a public portal should be introduced to provide information and awareness to the public on the issues through which the public can reach the government.

He also directed that SMS service to be started through which public could observe performance of departments, saying that with the establishment of E-Government, it would be possible to review the performance of the departments and those employees of official sectors would give certificates over best performances on a monthly basis.

All summaries and directives will be timely implemented so that the departments will ensure the decisions made within this regulation, he said.