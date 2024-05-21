(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the government is making efforts to establish natural business cluster in every city of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the government is making efforts to establish natural business cluster in every city of Punjab.

In an informal meeting with a delegation of businessmen community here on Tuesday, the CM said that all facilities and concessions will be given for the establishment of Pharma Industrial Zone in Lahore. “We are establishing the first international level fish market in Lahore,” she said.

The CM agreed to consult businessmen and industrialists in the policy making process for the promotion of business activities in the province, saying that consultation with the pharma industry will be prioritized in the health card project.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said attention will be given to solving parking and encroachment problems in major markets, adding that it will be permissible to shift wholesale markets on the Ring Road while ensuring public access.

Earlier, industrialists from various sectors voiced concerns and presented proposals for resolution, emphasizing the need to improve law and order in Lahore from Rohi Nala to Kasur. They urged attention to address incidents of encroachment and firing on Hall Road.

The CM took immediate action on some of the proposals, and directed the authorities concerned for implementation. She directed to change boards of all industrial establishments including PIEDMC and FIEDMC by engaging sincere, excellent and hardworking professionals.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif apprised the visiting business community members that construction and repair of sewerage and roads will begin in Lahore after the monsoon ends.

She added that they will bring a project worth Rs 100 billion, no street will remain unpaved. She highlighted that e-bike policy is being introduced, which will promote business activities in the province.

A small farmer will be given Rs 150,000 to buy agricultural intervention for each crop, she said.

The business leaders acknowledged that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking monumental innovative steps. They assured, “We consider PML-N government as our own government, and will fully cooperate with it.”

Members of the business community highlighted,” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for solving problems of the industry is very high and valuable.” They added, “After Maryam Nawaz Sharif assumed the post of Chief Minister, women empowerment is taking place in true sense.”

Traders Zeba Shujaur Rehman, Henna Mansab Khan, Misbahur Rehman, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Anjum Nisar, Khawaja Shahzeb, Waseem Sarwar, Zafar Mehmood and Tahir Manzoor were among those who met. Babar Mehmood, Nadeem Qureshi, Khalid Musaab, Adnan Khalid Butt, Faheem Sehgal, Abu Zar Shad, Asad Shujaur Rehman, Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh and Shahbaz Aslam were also included.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Shafey Hussain and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Secretary Finance and other relevant officers were also present.