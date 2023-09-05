Open Menu

Govt Striving To Facilitate Mine Workers : Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Mines & Minerals Ibrahim Murad on Tuesday said the Punjab government was taking practical steps to bring improvement in facilities for mine workers in the province

He was presiding over the meeting held here regarding the provision of better facilities to the mine labour.

The minister said the Mines Labour Welfare Department was ensuring the provision of free education to the children of the labourers working in the mines, adding that government wanted the children of the labourers to become skilled and build a better future.

"We are also working on providing skilled training to the housewives of mines labour so that they can also play their role in the financial welfare of their family" he said.

Ibrahim Murad said that water filtration plants would be installed to supply clean water to the mines, adding that Mine Labour Welfare Schools also provided stipends to students and ensured the provision of the best medical facilities to the workers working in the mines.

He issued special instructions that training should be conducted for all the officers working in Mines Labour Welfare regarding the rules of the Labour Department.

Earlier, the minister was given a detailed briefing by Commissioner Mines Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry while Director General Abdul Shakoor assured his full corporation for the noble cause.

