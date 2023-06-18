UrduPoint.com

Govt Striving To Give Maximum Relief To The Poor: SAPM Hamid Hameed

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Govt striving to give maximum relief to the poor: SAPM Hamid Hameed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Gas and Petroleum Chaudhry Hamid Hameed said on Sunday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government was making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to the poor and deserving segments of society in its limited resources.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said the PML-N, during its previous tenure, launched significant uplift projects, eliminated terrorism, overcame power outage, revived economy and achieved other milestones for progress and prosperity of the country. He said that in 2013, before formation of the PML-N government, the country was facing severe economic challenges, power outages, terrorism, and the international media was labelling Pakistan as most dangerous country in the world, but the PML-N, after coming to power, adopted comprehensive strategies to restore the country's image, eliminate terrorism, overcome power load-shedding and revive the economy of the country.

The minister said the PML-N government introduced a policy of 3Es: Energy sources and solutions, elimination of extremism and economic revival to put the country on road to development and progress, which was successfully achieved. He said over 11,000 megawatts of electricity was generated and added to the national grid only in four years, steering the country out of darkness. It was a historic achievement as no government in 65 years could generate and add such a large quantity of electricity to the system, he added.

Hamid Hameed said that for action against terrorism and extremism, the security forces and law enforcement agencies were provided all resources and support to eliminate terrorism and ensure peace in the country, adding that officials of security forces had rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism and successfully eliminated terrorism from the country. Hamid said due to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a number of foreign companies showed interest in investing in CPEC projects, while the foreign investors declared Pakistan safe for investment, he said.

The PML-N government launched projects to construct roads and motorways of 2,000 kilometers, besides setting up campuses of universities even in underdeveloped areas of the country for imparting higher education to the youth, he added.

The SAPM said some elements could not digest the country's development and prosperity and they hatched a conspiracy against the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He stressed the need for changing lifestyle as a collective measure to revive country's economic situation and strike a balance between country's income and expenditures, asserting that country's debt burden needed to be decreased, otherwise, poverty rate could escalate till 2025.

He also stressed the need for refresher courses for instructors and special entrepreneur courses for all undergraduate students so that the latest knowledge about contemporary trends and market needs could be imparted to the student.

