Govt Striving To Implement Legislation For Providing Facilities To Inmates: CM Aide

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Prisons, Shafiullah Khan has said that provincial government was working to implement the legislation being aimed to improve prisons and provide basic facilities to inmates.

He said this during his visit to Department of Prisons here on Thursday.

Inspector General Prisons, Khalid Abbas, Deputy Director Prisons, Hashmat Khan and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

CM aide said that government was also making efforts to devise a strategy for betterment of prisoners in jails.

He said that prisons would be improved and a result-oriented strategy would be adopted to make inmates useful part of society.

He said that prisons of merged area would be visited soon to review provision of facilities.

He said prisoners would also be imparted skills and training that would help them to earn livelihood in respectable way after release and so that they could become useful citizens of society.

