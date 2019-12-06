UrduPoint.com
Govt. Striving To Implement Women Empowerment Laws: Adviser To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister On Education, Zia Ullah Bangash

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:49 PM

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Education, Zia Ullah Bangash Friday said that provincial government is serious to implement laws of women empowerment and a committee comprising member KP parliamentarians has been constituted in this connection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on education, Zia Ullah Bangash Friday said that provincial government is serious to implement laws of women empowerment and a committee comprising member KP parliamentarians has been constituted in this connection.

He was addressing as the chief guest in a seminar jointly organized by KP Department of Social Welfare and Cowater International of Canada. He said that the government is taking practical steps for the emancipation of women folk and experienced women parliamentarians have been mobilized to achieve the objective adding they are also monitoring the continuity and outcome of the implemented laws.

He said that the government has also appointed females on various seats including Assistant Controllers in educational boards for the welfare of women.

He urged the civil society and media to liaise for elimination of domestic violence and said that government would support the organizations working for betterment of women.

The event was also attended by MPAs, Ayesha Bano, Zeenat Bibi, Chairperson Status of Women Commission, Dr. Riffat Sardar, Director General Human Rights, Ghulam Ali and Provincial Ombudsman for Women, Rakhsanda Naz as moderator.

