Govt striving to improve agri productivity by facilitating farming community: Minister Agriculture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Tuesday said that the government under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was striving hard to increase agriculture productivity by facilitating the farming community at maximum extent
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Tuesday said that the government under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was striving hard to increase agriculture productivity by facilitating the farming community at maximum extent.
During his visit to a private agriculture model farm in Mamunkanjan, he said that the Chief Minister Punjab launched a number of farmers’ welfare and betterment programs including Kissan Card, Green Tractor Scheme, Solarization, Agriculture Appliances and Mega Agriculture Mall, etc. while the government had allocated more than Rs.400 billion for transforming Punjab agriculture sector on modern scientific lines.
He said that Pakistan was an agrarian country and its economic sovereignty was directly linked with increase of agriculture productively. Hence, the government was committed to enhance per acre yield. In this connection, special steps were taken for the welfare of farmers especially belonging to low strata of the society, he added.
He reviewed the preparation of hybrid seeds varieties in the model farm and said that the government would take benefit from their expertise to transforming agriculture sector on most modern lines.
He also directed the agriculture officers to take appropriate steps for redressing farmers’ grievances regarding purchase of agri inputs through Kissan card.
Mian Shaukat Abid of agri model farm briefed the minister and said that his company had introduced seeds of various varieties including cucumber, tomato, chilli, capsicum, bitter gourd, sponge gourd (ghia tori), melon and other high-value vegetables like broccoli, gherkin, etc.
Director Agriculture Extension Faisalabad Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, Director Agriculture Information Faisalabad Dr Asif Ali and officers of agriculture and livestock departments were also present on the occasion.
