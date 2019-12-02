UrduPoint.com
Govt Striving To Improve Departmental Services: Ajmal Cheema

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:17 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Head of Chief Minister (CM) Inspection Team Punjab, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema said the government was striving to improve departmental service and in this connection, all departmental heads had been directed to set their targets and make strenuous efforts for achieving the same.

He said this while reviewing performance of Assistant Commissioners of Tehsil Sammundri and Tehsil Chak Jhumra at Deputy Commissioner Officer here Monday.

Cheema said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was very committed to provide basic amenities at doorsteps of the masses by resolving their genuine problems. For this purpose, he assigned special tasks to the ministers so that departmental services of government departments could be improved according to the expectations of the masses.

He directed the assistant commissioners to accelerate their efforts for provision of maximum relief to the general public by resolving their genuine grievances and assuring availability of daily use commodities at fixed prices.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Afeefa Shajia, Deputy Director Development Dr Naveed and others were also present in addition to parliamentarians Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Faiz Ullah Kamoka and Firdous Rai.

